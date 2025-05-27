Shun vices, aim great future — POCACOV charges children

The Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) has urged children to shun crime and vices to allow their small steps to shape a great future.

Rejoicing with Nigerian children on the occasion of the 2025 Children’s Day, POCACOV, led by the National Coordinator, ACP Olabisi Okuwobi, encouraged them to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams.

It advised young people not to involve themselves in cultism, drug abuse, or other vices that destroy lives and futures.

In a statement, POCACOV noted that the initiative, launched by the Inspector General of Police, Dr. Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, is rooted in preventive policing.

The National Coordinator spoke about the dangers of belonging to cult groups and engaging in criminal activities, highlighting their consequences.

She explained that POCACOV aims to tackle problems such as gangsterism, cultism, extremism, and organized crime, thereby promoting patriotism, national unity, and the development of Nigerian society.

“POCACOV encourages children to say ‘no’ to crime and vices, and to step forward with curiosity and courage, as their small steps today will culminate in giant leaps tomorrow,” she was quoted as saying in the statement.

POCACOV also called on parents to safeguard and secure their children’s future by providing an environment conducive to good character and learning, which they will need to thrive.

TRIBUNE ONLINE