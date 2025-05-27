NAAT faults FG’s earned allowance allocation, demands equity

The National Association of Academic Technologists, (NAAT) University of Ibadan chapter has faulted the Federal government’s approval of 80% of N50 billion Earned Allowance (EA) to the Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU) while other unions are left with 20%

It was argued that the Earned Allowance allocation sharing formula contravened the agreement that FG had with other unions.

In his submission at the press conference held at the University of Ibadan on Tuesday, the state chapter chairman of the Union, Comrade Yahaya Paul described the approved sharing formula as an invitation to another round of industrial action.

He submitted that it is unheard of that the Federal government has reneged on all the agreements that it heard with all the labour unions in 2022.

He said, “it is quite appalling that the Federal Ministry of Education(FME) and National Universities Commission(NUC) could go as far as allocating 80% of the #50B EA and EAA to ASUU whereas 20% is allocated to the other three unions – NAAT, NASU and SSANU.

“This unfair and unjust sharing formula adopted by the FME and NUC is hereby REJECTED in its entirety by the NEC and the entire membership of NAAT.

“It is hoped that the Government will as a matter of urgency resolve the issue on ground, with the view to averting any industrial action.

“We are crying out loud now out of our concern for the Tertiary Education system so as not to disrupt the academic Calendar which will eventually affect research and practical teaching; Laboratory, Workshop, Farm and Studio practices and the attendant monumental loss of resources.

“We hereby call on all well-meaning Nigerians, Traditional rulers, Religious leaders, members of the National Assembly, Civil Society Organizations and students leadership to prevail on Federal Government on the about subject matter.

