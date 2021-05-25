UI mourns death of PhD student lost in ill-fated plane crash

The Acting Vice-Chancellor, University of Ibadan(UI), Prof. Adebola Ekanola, expressed sadness and shock over the death of Provost Marshall of the Nigerian Army, Brig. General Olatunji Olayinka, who died alongside with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, and other nine officers in the ill-fated military plane crash in Kaduna, last Friday.

He said the late 51-year-old Olayinka from Ikorodu, Lagos State, was until the unfortunate incident a MPhil/PhD student in the Department of Peace, Security and Humanitarian Studies of the Faculty of Multidisciplinary Studies of the university.

The vice- chancellor, in a statement made available by the Director of Public Communication of the university, Mr. Olatunji Oladejo, described the deceased as a highly cerebral, diligent, disciplined and focused officer and student

He said the late army general had in mind the thought of using his knowledge and skills on strategic studies to be acquired in UI to address the security challenges in Nigeria.

He said Olayinka’s death was not only a huge loss to his family and the military, the country but also specifucally to UI.

He said the university community had decided to fly the National Flag on campus at half-mast for three days beginning from Monday to honour him.

