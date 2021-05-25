A tanker explosion early Tuesday rocked the Egbeda area of Lagos State, creating serious panic in the area.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency ( LASEMA) confirmed the incident and assured that there was no cause for alarm.

It was gathered that the fire started after a tanker, fully loaded with diesel had a brake failure and fell on the road

The Director-General / Chief Executive Officer of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, in a short statement said, “On arrival at the venue of the above incident by first responders, it was observed that a fully loaded tanker with diesel had a brake failure and subsequently lost control, falling off the road which caused an explosion and fire outbreak.”

He added that “The fire has been successfully subdued by men of the LASEMA Fire service unit, LASG Fire service, NPF and other first responders while damping down is ongoing. There are no casualties and no property has been damaged by the blaze.”

The LASEMA boss also assured, ” additional post-incident assessment will be carried out and the wreckage will be removed from the thoroughfare.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… Fuel tanker explosion rocks Lagos

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report… Fuel tanker explosion rocks Lagos