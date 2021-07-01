Ugwuanyi relocates zonal offices of MDAs, agencies to Nsukka

Against the backdrop of cries of marginalisation by the people of Enugu West Senatorial Zone in the distribution of state resources, the story appears changing in Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s Enugu North, Nsukka, senatorial zone as there is clear evidence of government presence in terms of development options and projects.

The administration of Governor Ugwuanyi is currently relocating Enugu North zonal offices of some Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to the newly constructed State Secretariat Annex at Ede-Oballa, Nsukka Local Government Area, preparatory to its inauguration, for cohesion and proper coordination of government’s administrative activities.

The MDAs relocated to the new State Secretariat Annex, Ede-Oballa, are the Ministry of Education; Ministry of Commerce and Industry; Ministry of Agriculture; Ministry of Lands and Urban Development; Office of the Auditor General (both State and LG offices); Office of the Statistician-General; PPSMB Audit Department; and Science Technical and Vocational Schools Management Board STVSMB.

Pundits said the relocation is not unconnected with the expected creation of Adada state which is coterminous with Enugu North Senatorial zone, from the present Enugu state.

