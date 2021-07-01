Tinted glass permit: Reps tackle Police over unlawful intimidation of Nigerians

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, frowned against the expressed grave concern over reported cases of harassment of Motorists with duly authorised tinted glass permits, which are currently in use.

Worried by the development since the suspension of issuance of tinted permit, the lawmakers who frowned at the development urged Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, on the need to caution Police officers to forthwith desist from such unethical practice.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on the recent Police announcement on vehicles with tinted glasses, need to exercise caution on the implementation, sponsored by Hon Henry Nwawuba, who underscored the need for the Inspector General of Police to clarify the policy with specific regard to factory-fitted tinted glasses.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, had on June 7, 2021, issued a directive to the Commissioners of Police of the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and their supervising Assistant Inspector Generals (AIG) during a meeting with Senior Police Officers to suspend the issuance of tinted glass permit and Spy Number Plates pending the release of a new protocol that would regulate the issuance of tinted permits for vehicle owners and operators in the country.

In his lead debate, Hon Nwawuba alleged that the “overzealousness of some Police officers has led them to harass and embarrass citizens with duly authorized tinted glass permits, which are currently in use.

“The House is also aware that the suspension, which is a temporary measure, will remain in force pending the release of a new protocol that would regulate the issuance of tinted glass permits for vehicle owners and operators in the country.

“The House is concerned by the fact that some of the tinted glasses on the vehicles are factory fitted by the manufacturers, approved for purchase, and licensed as such.

“The House is disturbed by the outcry of our citizens over the undue harassment and intimidation to which members of the Nigeria Police have subjected them even when they are in possession of their authorization by the same Nigeria Police.

“The House is further disturbed that there seems to be no clear direction as to who and how to attend and address this issue by some police stations in Nigeria,” he noted.

To this end, the House mandated its Committee on Police Affairs to invite the IGP to clarify the issues relating to his directives in order to stop the extortion, threat and harassment of Nigerian road users by men of the Nigeria Police.

