Ugwuanyi moves to restore Enugu recreation parks to original purpose

Concerned about the increase in the population of Enugu State and the imperative for functional recreation and relaxation centres for the residents, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on Monday, visited some bastardized state government parks in Enugu City, determined to restore them to their original purpose comparable to the newly established Enugu Unity Park, adjacent to the popular Michael Okpara Square, Independence Layout, Enugu.

The recreation centres visited by Gov. Ugwuanyi, in the company of the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Ugonna Ibe and a major stakeholder in the state, Hon. Gary Eneh were the newly remodelled Eze and Onwudiwe parks located at Uwani, Enugu, the Ejindu Park, Coal Camp Enugu and the Ude Ubaka Park, along Agbani Road, Enugu, which has been illegally converted to churches, residential areas and automobile workshops.

These parks are relics of the Military era and succeeding Second Republic government before they were abandoned to rot and grow into dangerous bushes.

Gov Ugwuanyi made funds available for immediate clearing of grasses and removal of other obstructions at Eze, Onwudiwe and Ejindu parks, disclosing that the state government will follow due process to restore Ude Ubaka Park to its original purpose.

The governor’s mission is to ensure that these government facilities are put into effective use in line with their original purpose in the overall interest of residents of the state.

He therefore assured jubilant residents living within the areas, who hailed him over the visit and planned intervention on restoring the parks for recreation and relaxation, that the facilities will soon be put into effective use.

The Chairmen of Enugu South and Enugu North local government areas, Hon. Monday Eneh and Hon Emeka Onunze respectively joined the governor and his team in the inspection tour of the facilities.

