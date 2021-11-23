‘Galaxy Backbone saves N3bn for FG from video conferencing’

The Managing Director, Galaxy Backbone (GBB), Professor Muhammad Abubakar, recently disclosed that the agency saved over N3 billion for the Federal Government from championing video conferencing in the country.

Abubakar disclosed this at the Galaxy Backbone maiden Customer Appreciation Day in Abuja last week, where customers were updated on its services and acknowledged their constant support towards the growth of the organisation.

He noted that the video conferencing had assisted in the issue of security, transportation accommodation, feeding and money spent in terms of entertainment, among others.

“You realise money for the government in two ways, whether in the liquid cash that is the revenue coming or in saving the government some spendings that they are supposed to make with the fact that you have now provided a platform where everything is collated and then put together.

“You can look at Galaxy from that perspective. Our vision is to enable the private sector to also strive. For example, the video conferencing we have been championing now, we have been able to save over N3 billion for the government.

“Trying to join a meeting from your own house, will save you the issue of security, will save you the issue of the transportation, will save you the money you will spend in terms of entertainment.

“So, there are so many components that are being saved for the government because of the provision of that platform,” he said.

On the progress made for the data centre, Abubakar said that the GBB was working assiduously to execute the deployment of phase 2 National Information Communications Technology Infrastructure Backbone (NICTIB) Project in the first quota of 2022.

He appreciated customers for their support and cooperation in the development of digital technology in Nigeria and urged them to keep exercising patience for things to take proper shape.

“Our customers mean everything to us as an organisation and as individuals working for the greater good and technological development of our nation Nigeria.

“We are doing all that needs to be done to see that we deliver the required services by these particular customers.

“It is usually an opportunity to take stock on how well we have performed in the delivery of our services and how well we have improved.

“Today we will be doing all of that and more. So it is an interactive session to interact with the customers, and also hear from them some feedback as to how much we are doing in terms of delivering these services so that we can improve,” Abubakar said.

Mr Efosa Peter, Assistant Corps Marshall of the Federal Road Safety Commission, (FRSC), said that the commission had 350 locations being controlled by GBB in terms of Internet connectivity.

Peter said that even with some challenges of connectivity possibility as a result of activities around where GBB provide services, it tries to provide the services and resolve issues concerning breaking.