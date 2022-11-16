Uduaghan urges Buhari to constitute NDDC board

Niger Delta
By Ebenezer Adurokiya  |  Warri
Uduaghan Don't heat up the polity
Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan

IMMEDIATE past governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to constitute the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Uduaghan, who congratulated beneficiaries of the recent pipeline surveillance contracts in the state, spoke at his residence in Warri during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership and stakeholders’ meeting.

He also appealed to the people of the Delta South senatorial district to be circumspect in the scheme of things, warning that outsiders should not be seen doing jobs that are meant for the people of the district.

He urged President Buhari to, as a matter of urgency, constitute the board of the NDDC.

He also enjoined the Federal Government to do more in cushioning the effects of  flood which ravaged many communities across the state and the country.

