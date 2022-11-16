C’River Reps member hands over block of classrooms to community

A newly constructed block of classrooms equipped with electrical appliances and furniture have been donated to the Dan Archibong Memorial Secondary School, Usung Esuk, Odukpani, Cross River State, by the House of Representatives member representing Calabar Municipality /Odukpani federal constituency, Honourable Ntufam Eta Mbora.

Speaking at the formal handing over ceremony, Honourable Mbora said the buildings were undertaken in furtherance of his avowed commitment towards ensuring conducive learning atmosphere in public schools within his constituency, by providing such educational institutions with modern facilities and teaching aids.

“These projects are in line with my pledge to provide basic amenities and infrastructure needed to boost literacy rate in order to drive the economic development aspirations of our people in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”

“I will continue to accord priority to education given the fact that it remains the bedrock of a bright and prosperous future for our children, who are the future leaders. This new block of classrooms along with the staff office complex, mark the fulfilment of my electioneering promise. We shall do more if you give us your support to reclaim our state and country”, Mbora pledged.

In his remarks, the village head of Usung Esuk Odot, High Chief Edet Eyamba, said posterity would not forget the facilitator of the project for the gesture, which he noted had given them a sense of belonging after years of neglect, adding that “the additional classroom would boost student’s enrollment and stimulate acquisition of knowledge”.

In his welcome address, the principal of the school, Pastor Ivi Okwe, commended Honourable Mbora for his passion for the wellbeing of his constituents as demonstrated in his various intervention projects such as power and water supplies, shore embankment, roads construction and other huge projects undertaken by the lawmaker.

The women leader of the area, who bared her mind over the development, Princess Itamaawan Bassey, promised to mobilise women of the area for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in appreciation of health centres, street lights, boreholes, scholarships, vocational training and provision of electricity transformers and employment slots being enjoyed by their children, courtesy of the lawmaker





Also speaking, the youth leader of the area, Ekpenyong Ita, said, “We the youths are impressed with the quality of representation being offered by our reps member, this has accelerated the socio- economic growth of our area. We will reciprocate accordingly at the polls,”