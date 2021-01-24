UBEC to provide alternative power to basic education schools

CONCERNED by the epileptic power supply in the country, the Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Hamid Bobboyi, has sought alternative power supply to basic education schools across the country.

Accordingly, Bobboyi said the commission would collaborate with the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) for the supply of science equipment and solar power to basic education schools across the nation.

He made this known when he received the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NASENI Engr. Prof Muhammed Sanni Haruna and his management in Abuja.

He explained that the commission was currently building model schools across the country and that it would require science equipment and solar to power the equipment in the schools.

Dr Bobboyi said the collaboration became necessary because the equipment would require power to function and there was no way the epileptic supply and the cost of electricity in the country would not slow down learning and other school activities.

He stressed that the commission has been collaborating with the agency for the production and supply of science equipment distributed by UBEC to states.

Head, Public Relations and Protocol, UBEC, Mr David Apeh, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the UBEC boss also assured the executive vice-chairman of the commission’s continued patronage.

Earlier, the executive vice-chairman appreciated UBEC management for the patronage in the procurement and distribution of locally produced science equipment that are produced by NASENI and distributed to schools across the states.

He said his management was in the commission to seek further collaboration especially in the production and supply of solar panel for powering schools due to the cost of electricity.

A six-man team was constituted, with three from each of the two parastatals that will be responsible for drawing up an action plan for the collaboration.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. JUSTICE NWAFOR joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Salami Panel Wants Magu, Other Policemen In EFCC Removed

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the report of the judicial commission of inquiry on the investigation of Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), headed by Justice Ayo Salami (retd)…