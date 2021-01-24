We don’t support war, Yoruba community in Bauchi declares

The Yoruba community in Bauchi State has called for the peaceful and amicable resolution of the ongoing security rift across the country so that the country can remain one united entity.

President of the Yoruba Community in Bauchi, Most Senior Apostle Sunday Abayomi Bamigbade while reacting to the security threats across the country especially in the South-West, said that such was not necessary in the country, but rather peace and unity for development should be sort after.

He further stressed the importance of peace and harmonious coexistence among the people of the country because according to him, “We cannot stand another civil war. We have been struggling as a nation to come out of the last experience.”

The Yoruba community president added that it is only in a peaceful atmosphere that development can thrive while democracy will be built up to the stage of service delivery.

Bamigbade declared that the Yorubas resident in Bauchi State are not in support of war of breaking of the country stressing that with frank dialogue and understanding, the issues can resolved.

He then called on Yoruba resident in Bauchi State to go about doing their legitimate businesses and live in peace with their host communities because according to him, “Yoruba people are industrious and commercial oriented, love peace and peaceful living.”

The Yoruba community leader pointed out that many of his people have lived in Bauchi for a very long time, are established and have integrated into the host community so it is very difficult for them to start any war with the host community.

He stressed that mutual understanding, as well as tolerance, are the ingredients needed for a virile and harmonious coexistence saying that anything short of that will spell doom for the country.

