9 types of headaches you should know

A headache is one of the most common health complaints, but not every headache feels the same. Some cause a mild pressure around the forehead, while others can produce severe throbbing pain, nausea or sensitivity to light.

The cause can also determine where the pain is felt, how long it lasts and what other symptoms appear with it. Knowing the different types of headaches can help people recognise patterns and know when medical attention may be needed.

In this article, Tribune Online highlights 9 types of headaches and headache-related conditions you should know.

1. Migraine

Migraine is more than an ordinary headache. It can cause moderate to severe, often throbbing pain that may affect one side of the head, although both sides can sometimes be involved.

Many people with migraine also experience nausea and increased sensitivity to light, sound or smells. Physical activity may make the pain worse. Some people experience an aura before or during a migraine attack. This may include flashing lights, blind spots, changes in vision, tingling or other temporary neurological symptoms.

Migraine attacks can last for several hours or, in some cases, longer. Certain foods, stress, hormonal changes, lack of sleep and other triggers may contribute.

2. Tension headache

Tension headaches are among the most common types of headache. The pain is usually described as dull, pressing or tight rather than throbbing. It may feel as though a band is wrapped around the head, with pressure around the forehead or temples.

Stress and muscle tension can contribute to these headaches. Poor sleep, prolonged screen use and spending long periods in one position may also play a role in some people.

Tension headaches are often less severe than migraine, although they can still interfere with daily activities when they occur frequently.

3. Cluster headache

Cluster headaches are less common but can be extremely painful. The pain usually develops on one side of the head, often around or behind one eye. Attacks can be so severe that a person may find it difficult to sit still.The affected eye may become red or watery, while the eyelid may swell or droop. The nostril on the same side may also become blocked or runny.

Cluster headaches often occur in groups or clusters, with attacks happening repeatedly over a period of time. Some people notice that attacks occur at similar times, including during the night. Because of their severity and distinctive pattern, recurrent cluster-type headaches should be assessed by a healthcare professional.

4. Cervicogenic headache

Sometimes the source of a headache is not in the head itself but in the neck. A cervicogenic headache originates from structures in the neck and may begin at the back of the head before spreading towards the forehead, temple or eye.

Neck stiffness and reduced movement may accompany the pain, and certain neck movements can make it worse. Problems involving the neck, including injuries or conditions affecting the joints and surrounding structures, may contribute. Proper assessment is useful because treatment may need to focus on the underlying neck problem rather than simply taking painkillers.

5. Hormonal headaches

Changes in hormone levels can trigger headaches, particularly migraine, in some women. Some women notice that their headaches occur around the time of menstruation. Menstrual migraine is a recognised type of migraine and can sometimes be more severe or last longer than attacks occurring at other times.

Pregnancy, perimenopause and changes in hormonal contraception or other hormone treatments can also affect headache patterns.

Keeping a record of when headaches occur in relation to the menstrual cycle can help identify whether there is a hormonal pattern.

6. Sinus-related headache

Sinus problems can sometimes cause pain or pressure around the forehead, cheeks or eyes.

A genuine sinus-related headache is usually associated with inflammation or infection of the sinuses. Other symptoms may include blocked nose, thick nasal discharge, reduced sense of smell and, in some cases, fever.

However, many people who describe their headaches as sinus headaches actually have migraines. This distinction matters because treating the wrong condition may not relieve the headaches. Persistent facial pressure or headache accompanied by significant nasal symptoms should be assessed to determine the actual cause.

7. Medication-overuse headache

Taking headache medicines too frequently can sometimes make the problem worse. Medication-overuse headache occurs when regular use of medicines for acute headaches contributes to headaches becoming more frequent or persistent.This can happen with medicines such as paracetamol, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, triptans and some combination painkillers when they are used too often.

People who find themselves reaching for painkillers repeatedly because of frequent headaches should speak with a healthcare professional rather than simply increasing their medication. Treatment may involve reducing or stopping the overused medicine under appropriate medical guidance and addressing the underlying headache disorder.

8. Caffeine-withdrawal headache

For people who regularly consume caffeine, suddenly cutting down or stopping can trigger headaches. Caffeine is found in coffee, tea, energy drinks, cola and some other products. Someone who regularly consumes large amounts may develop a headache after suddenly reducing their intake.

Other withdrawal symptoms can include tiredness, irritability, difficulty concentrating and drowsiness. Gradually reducing caffeine rather than stopping abruptly may make withdrawal symptoms easier to manage for some people.

9. Trigeminal neuralgia

Trigeminal neuralgia is not technically a headache disorder, but its severe facial pain can sometimes be mistaken for one. It affects the trigeminal nerve, which carries sensation from parts of the face to the brain. The pain is typically sudden, severe and described as an electric shock or sharp jolt. It usually affects one side of the face and may last for seconds at a time, although attacks can occur repeatedly.

Simple activities such as chewing, talking, brushing the teeth, shaving or touching the face can trigger the pain. Because the condition requires a different approach from ordinary headaches, people experiencing repeated electric-shock-like facial pain should seek medical assessment.