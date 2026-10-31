Security operatives discover 30 decomposed bodies of suspected bandits in Zamfara

The Zamfara State police command has revealed that over 30 decomposed bodies of suspected armed bandits were discovered by security operatives during the ongoing clearance operations in the state.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the Zamfara State Police Command, Public relations officer DSP Yazid Abubakar said the clearance operation was aimed at flushing out armed bandits from Bukuyum Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

He disclosed that the operation has resulted in a series of confrontations between the armed criminal elements and security personnel of the Zamfara State Police Command, operating in collaboration with local civil security outfits.

“The operation commenced on 28th October 2026, following an attempted attack by armed bandits on Bukuyum town.

“However, security operatives promptly engaged the assailants in a fierce exchange of gunfire, successfully repelling the attack and preventing the bandits from advancing into the town.

“During the confrontation, the security operatives demonstrated exceptional courage, professionalism and determination in defending the town and protecting its residents, despite the significant disparity in firepower between the security forces and the armed bandits.

“Following the engagement, more than thirty (30) bodies believed to be those of neutralised bandits were reportedly discovered in surrounding farmlands.

He said the discovery suggests that the attackers may have sustained significant casualties during the confrontation.

“It is also noteworthy that the armed bandits are known to evacuate their casualties from battle locations. However, the actual number of casualties remains subject to further verification by the authorities.

The police spokesperson further said that the successful defence of Bukuyum town prevented the assailants from gaining access to the community, thereby averting potential loss of lives, destruction of property.

According to him, preliminary security assessments indicated that the sustained operational pressure has compelled some of the remaining armed bandits to leave the state.

“The Zamfara State Police Command remains committed to sustaining the ongoing operations in collaboration with other security agencies and relevant stakeholders to rid the area of armed criminal elements, restore public confidence and ensure the safety and security of residents.