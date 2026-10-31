Ekiti govt denies involvement in Sowore’s attack

…as police arrest 11 suspects

The Ekiti State Government has dissociated itself from the alleged attack on the 2027 African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, in Ado-Ekiti, describing allegations linking it to the incident as unfounded, just as the police announced the arrest of 11 suspects.



The government also called on the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that everyone found culpable was brought to justice.



Sunday Tribune gathered that the attack occurred on Friday at an eatery in the Dalimore area of Ado-Ekiti, where Sowore and some other persons were allegedly assaulted and subsequently hospitalised.



The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Biodun Oyebanji, Yinka Oyebode, in a statement on Saturday, said the government considered it necessary to clarify its position to prevent the public from being misled by allegations surrounding the incident.

Oyebode said the government had taken note of statements issued by the organisers of the Ikogosi Marathon and the police but insisted that the circumstances surrounding Sowore’s visit and the reported altercation should be left for the appropriate authorities to investigate.



He said, “The Ekiti State Government therefore dissociates itself totally from the incident and calls on the Police authorities to conduct a thorough investigation, identify those responsible and ensure that they are brought to justice.”



The government also dismissed suggestions that it would resort to harassing or intimidating a political candidate, maintaining that the state had continued to demonstrate its commitment to a peaceful political environment, particularly during the recent governorship campaign and election.



“It is particularly absurd, however, to suggest that a state widely recognised for the remarkably peaceful conduct of its recent governorship campaign and election would resort to harassing or hounding an inconsequential presidential candidate,” the statement added.



The government reaffirmed its commitment to democratic principles, the rule of law and tolerance of divergent political opinions, assuring residents and visitors that their safety remained a priority irrespective of their political affiliations.



Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Police Command has arrested 11 suspects in connection with the incident, with the police saying investigations are ongoing to establish their individual roles and identify other persons who may have participated in the attack.



The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abutu Sunday, disclosed in a statement that operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), acting on credible intelligence, arrested the suspects at their hideouts in the Atikankan area of Ado-Ekiti at about 10:00 p.m. on Friday, October 30.



The suspects were identified as Joseph Tayo, 32; Olatunji Abayomi, 41; Isaac Amba, 22; Kehinde Ajigbana, 18; Tosin David, 18; Solomon Iyanu, 18; Ogunsola Ayomide, 21; Ojo Ayodeji, 22; Kayode Dada, 32; Segun Olatunji, 28; and Salami Emmanuel, 53.



The PPRO said, “Items reportedly recovered from them included two walkie-talkies, 13 mobile phones, eight international passports, seven ATM cards, two vehicle keys, a flash drive, an MTN 5G Wi-Fi device, identity cards, three complimentary cards and two suspected criminal charms.



“Other items recovered were substances suspected to be Indian hemp and Colorado, two Indian hemp crushers, a pack of Rizla, a gas lighter and N250.”



The police said the suspects were in custody while investigations continued to determine their possible links to the attack and establish whether other individuals were involved.



The Commissioner of Police, CP Michael Falade, assured the people that the command would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that anyone found culpable was brought to justice.



He reiterated the command’s commitment to protecting lives and property and maintaining peace and security across the state, irrespective of political affiliations.



The police also confirmed that all victims of the incident, including Sowore, had received medical attention and were treated and discharged from the hospital.



The command urged members of the public to remain calm and provide credible information that could assist the ongoing investigation, promising to communicate further developments as they emerge.