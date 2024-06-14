Chairman of the Victims Support Fund (VSF), Lt.-Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), has inaugurated a skill acquisition centre in Yobe State, as part of the organisation’s post-insurgency recovery programmes.

In an interview with Nigerian Tribune in Maiduguri on Thursday, Danjuma said the centre, which is one of nine being built across three local government areas of Gujba, Gulani, and Fika.

According to him, the aims of building the acquisition is to provide training in various skills such as computer training, tailoring, electrical work, welding, and carpentry to unemployed youths, particularly after the relative peace in the state.

Prof. Nana Tanko, the VSF Executive Director, who spoke on behalf of Danjuma stated that the centres will serve women, youth, and others, and are designed to promote sustainability and economic growth in the communities.

She explained that VSF has been supporting the Northeast region since 2014 with various interventions, including educational materials, savings and loans associations, and grants for women to grow their businesses.

“The inauguration this acquisition centre Kukargadu marks the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of the beneficiaries, and VSF’s commitment to supporting the NorthEast region’s recovery and development”.

