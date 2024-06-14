In anticipation of Eid-el-Kabir celebration, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Customs, Excise, and Tariff, Senator Jibrin Isa Echocho has distributed hundreds of bags of rice and rams to his constituents in Kogi East.

This generous act transcends political party lines and religious affiliations. Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), and New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), along with individuals from various religious backgrounds, all received aid.

Senator Echocho’s initiative reflects his steadfast commitment to fostering unity among his constituents. The food items were distributed without bias, emphasizing inclusivity and equality.

The distribution extended across the nine local government areas of Kogi East, reaching traditional rulers and religious leaders.

Constituents gathered at Senator Echocho’s compound in Anyigba, expressing their appreciation for his dedication to their well-being.

The senator highlighted the values of service, sacrifice, and sharing integral to the Eid-el-Kabir celebration, hoping the donations would bring sustenance, joy, and blessings, especially to families facing economic hardships.

This initiative continues Senator Echocho’s efforts to assist and support his community, demonstrating his leadership and commitment to unity and solidarity among constituents of all backgrounds.

His actions inspire hope and gratitude, reflecting true leadership.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE