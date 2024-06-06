Tragedy struck at a construction site in Ilesa, Osun State, on Thursday when two middle-aged men working on the project got trapped and drowned in a well being used for the construction.

The incident, which occurred opposite Ilesa Motor Park, threw residents of the area into mourning, as they sobbed and wept in sympathy for the departed souls.

The deceased, who were labourer on the building project, met their tragic end when one of them got trapped and drowned in an attempt to retrieve a fetcher after entering the deep well.

Commenting on the incident, an eyewitness identified as Adesola Adebayo stated that the second person also got trapped while trying to rescue the first victim.

According to him, “the unfortunate incident happened while the two workmen were fetching water out of a deep well and the fetcher accidentally fell into the well”.

ALSO READ: ‘I remain committed Labour Party member’ – Peter Obi

“One of the workmen in an attempt to retrieve the fetcher entered into the deep well but unfortunately got trapped and drowned and in an attempt to rescue the first drowned worker, the second person got drowned inside the deep well as well”.

It was, however, learnt that the presence of officials of the Nigeria Security And Security Corps and that of the Federal Fire Service in Osun state led to the removal of the corpse out of the well.

Meanwhile, an officer of the NSCDC told our reporter that personnel of the command from Ife Central Division were alerted and the Corpses were rescued through the joint efforts of NSCDC and Federal Fire Service in Osun state.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE