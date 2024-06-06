Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Foundation has planted a total of 500 tree seedlings in Bauchi with the aim of mitigation against deforestation and climate change.

The foundation also trained some selected secondary school students to make them champions of the environmental awareness campaign.

The selected secondary school girls were drawn from different schools in the Azare headquarters of Katagum Local Government Area of Bauchi.

The foundation also trained the students on practical tree planting skills as part of activities marking the 2024 World Environment Day with the theme: ‘Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Residence’ held at the Government Girl’s Day Secondary School Azare, Katagum LGA.

Speaking during the sensitization, Managing Director of NNPC Foundation, Mrs Emmanuella Arukwe said that the mission of the foundation is to support environmental sustainability through impactful initiatives such as reforestation, conservation and education.

The MD also said that the foundation is planting 70 tree seedlings at the Government Girl’s Day Secondary School, Azare, Katagum LGA to make its environment beautiful and more habitable.

According to her, “Today, we celebrate yet, another World Environment Day. A day to remind us of our responsibility to protect our planet. We only have one Earth, our home. We must all join hands together to keep it clean, green, and beautiful.”

Represented by Engineer Mohammed Hashim Bawa, the MD said that the focus of the tree planting was to inculcate practical, hands-on skills in the participants to ensure active participation in the tree planting exercise.

It was also to instil a sense of responsibility and ownership towards environmental conservation.

Arukwe added “The NNPC foundation is committed to continuous monitoring of these plants at all locations to restore degraded lands, build resilience against drought and improve livelihoods.

“Let’s plant more trees, reduce our carbon footprint, and conserve water. Let’s say no to single-use plastics and yes to sustainable living.

“Let’s protect our wildlife and their habitats. Let’s make a promise to ourselves and to future generations for a safe and sustainable environment.”

She further explained that the foundation is focused on engaging students who are members of environmental clubs in secondary schools nationwide.

According to her, “We aim to educate and empower these young individuals to become champions of environmental preservation. We can make a difference, one small step at a time, with commitment and faith. Let’s start today, and let’s work together to create a better future for all.

“Let’s plant more trees, reduce our carbon footprint, and conserve water. Let’s say no to single-use plastics and yes to sustainable living. Let’s protect our wildlife and their habitats. Let’s make a promise to ourselves and to future generations for a safe and sustainable environment.

“We can make a difference, one small step at a time, with commitment and faith. Let’s start today, and let’s work together to create a better future for all. Remember, every small action counts, and together we can make a big difference. Remember, every small action counts, and together we can make a big difference.”

In his remarks, representative of the District Head of Azare, Engineer Magaji Dahuwa thanked the NNPC foundation for selecting Azare for the environmental protection project and for targeting female students to participate in the trees planting campaign which requires collective efforts to reduce global warming.

The District Head however charged the participants to put into practice what they learnt by planting a tree in their respective homes and stepping down the training to other women in the society with a view to intensify the awareness tree planting campaign to reduce the environment.

The girls at the end of the sensitisation, participated actively in the planting of the tree seedlings across the Azare metropolis at strategic points.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE