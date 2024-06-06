Flooding has overtaken the long bridge on the Warewa axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, causing severe traffic congestion.
The flood resulted from a heavy downpour that began on Thursday afternoon, rendering the road nearly impassable.
Although some vehicles are still struggling to navigate through the floodwaters, the situation has caused significant discomfort for commuters.
As of 8 PM, the rain, which started around 2 PM, shows no signs of stopping. Many houses in the vicinity are already submerged, exacerbating the impact of the flooding.
