Two POS robbers set ablaze in Enugu

Luck ran out for two young men as they sought to attack and steal money from POS operators in the Enugu metropolis.

The victims were caught on Wednesday afternoon and set ablaze in Enugu State capital for attempting to rob a Point of Sale (POS) operator.

The incident happened along the popular Bisalla(Independence) Road in the Independence Layout area of the capital.

The POS operator reportedly raised the alarm as the robbers pulled out guns demanding money. The alarm attracted the mob who chased after the fleeing robbers and apprehended them.

A viral video making the rounds on social media showed both robbers being burnt while a small crowd gathered to witness the horror scene.

Police spokesman Dan Ndukwe was not forthcoming in confirming the incident as at press time.

