Two physically challenged persons wed in Ibadan

A physically challenged couple on Saturday put their challenges aside as they tied the knot at a well-attended wedding ceremony in Ibadan.

The bridegroom, Mr Oladele Adebanji and his heartthrob Bunmi Onipede were joined together at the J&C hall, Oluyole Chesire home, Ibadan.

The bridegroom who had spent over 2 decades at the Oluyole Chesire home is currently a staff member of the organisation.



Two physically challenged wed in Ibadan

One of the management members of the Oluyole Chesire home, Dr Funmi Sanday, while commenting on the historic event, stated that the wedding ceremony was organised after both couple and their family members expressed interest in each other .

She described the bridegroom as a person who is a caring and hardworking person and an adult who should be old enough to hold a responsible position adding that his disability does not stop him from having that opportunity of having an existential life of which marriage is among , she also described the bride as a person who comes from a family whereby she is being made to understand the need for care and love .

Sanda, pledged the management’s continuous support to the new couple as they began a new journey in their life.

“Today we have one of the remarkable events of those who happened to be our children here for years . Providence makes them to be together, this event is taking place because family members of the couples expressed interest to spend the rest of their life together

“Oladele is currently a staff member of the home , he was employed after we discovered he is capable of taking care of the little ones with disability, he is a kind of person who is very caring and an adult who should be old enough to hold a responsible position because his disability does not stop him from having that opportunity of having existential life of which marriage is among while the bride is a loving person who comes from a family where he is loving capable . In my previous conversations with her during the preparation for the wedding ceremony I discovered that she is so excited about the marriage.

“We will continue to keep praying for the couples and continue to support them, we will not leave them alone because of their condition,” she said.

In a separate interview with the bridegroom and the bride they both expressed joy over the occasion of their wedding ceremony .

Speaking, the father of the bride, Temitope Onipede appreciate the management of the home for taking care of the couple while expressing joy over the wedding ceremony.

“Today is a memorable day , I am happy to be alive to witness this program because we discovered the disability in her when she was 2 years old and was brought here over a decade ago . I appreciate the management of the home for taking care of her and making this happen because I never see it coming and I pray the management of the Oluyole Chesire home will continue to soar higher,“ he said.

In a chat with the Mother of the bride ,Mrs Bolaji Onipede , she noted that she was aswell glad that her daughter could get married with her disability , she however advised the couple to love each other.

She said; “I am glad that my daughter could still get married despite her disability and my advice to them is to love one and other“.

Speaking , the elder sister to the bridegroom, Adefunke Oladapo, appreciates God for making the marriage happen even though some people already concluded that her brother can’t have a normal life again because of his disability.

Oladapo further added that she had been the one taking care of him as the eldest child in the family since the demise of their parents over 30 years ago.

“I am very glad this is taking place today, because some people believe he can’t live a normal life again because of his disability, I have been the one taking care of him after the loss of our parents over 30 years ago“.

