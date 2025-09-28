Zamfara mine collapse: 16 bodies recovered, search for other trapped victims continues

AT least 16 bodies have been recovered following the collapse of a mining pit at Kadauri village in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

Sunday Tribune gathered that rescue operations were still ongoing on Saturday as many miners were believed to be trapped underground after the pit caved in while scores of workers were inside.

An eyewitness, Malam Musa, told Sunday Tribune in a telephone interview that 16 bodies had been pulled out from the site by Saturday afternoon.

According to him, the exact number of miners still trapped could not be ascertained.

“As I am talking to you now, many miners have sustained varying degrees of injuries, and rescuers are still doing everything possible to bring out those who remain underground,” he said.

One of the survivors, Isa Sani, who is receiving treatment, recounted his ordeal to Reuters: “We are lucky to be rescued alive. Out of more than 100 people, only 15 of us were rescued.”

ALSO READ FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE