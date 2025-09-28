Self-care critical to Nigeria’s health, wellness — Experts

Health experts and stakeholders have stressed the need for Nigerians to embrace self-care practices as a critical strategy for improving health and reducing pressure on the country’s overstretched healthcare system.

This call was made at the second edition of the D’Bio Wellness & Self-Care Summit, held at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Conference and Exhibition Centre, Ikeja.

The event, which brought together participants from the health sector, academia, civil society, and other professions, reflected the growing recognition that wellness is not only a medical concern but also a social and economic imperative.

Speaking on the theme “Self-Care as a Driver of Optimal Health and Wellness,” the convener of the summit, Dr. Monica Eimunjeze, noted that the event underscored the rising health challenges in the country and the urgent need for individuals to take greater responsibility for their well-being.

Eimunjeze stressed that self-care must be seen as a shared responsibility that cuts across different sectors of society. She further emphasized that improving health literacy and engaging young people were critical to achieving sustainable wellness outcomes.

Delivering the keynote address, the Chief Executive Officer of Hazon Holdings, Dr. Victor ‘Gbenga, described self-care as “no longer optional but essential,” noting that simple preventive measures could reduce hospital visits and promote healthier lifestyles. He also highlighted the importance of supportive policies and access to affordable health products to enable citizens to practice self-care effectively.

In their separate remarks, representatives of the pharmaceutical sector called for increased awareness and education, observing that many Nigerians still lack adequate knowledge of preventive health practices. They stressed that wellness should go beyond the absence of illness, advocating a holistic approach to physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

The summit also featured panel discussions, goodwill messages, and a product exhibition showcasing innovations in wellness and preventive health solutions.

