Olubadan: My words borne out of goodwill — Peter Obi

Former Governor of Anambra State and Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has clarified his recent goodwill message to the newly crowned Olubadan, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, following concerns raised over the form of address he used.

In a statement on Saturday, Obi explained that no disrespect was intended in his message to the monarch.

He noted that his choice of words stemmed from a personal style of referring to individuals he holds in high esteem as “my dear elder brother.”

“I felicitated with my dear elder brother, the newly crowned, His Royal Majesty, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja. I have read the concerns of those aggrieved by what they considered improper addressing. I respect protocol and authority, and I try, as much as possible, to adhere to them,” Obi said.

The former governor further explained that his affectionate manner of address was not new, citing his long-standing reference to the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty Igwe Alfred Achebe, as “my very dear elder brother.”

“In matters of wrongdoing, motive is important. I assure all that my words were borne out of untrammelled goodwill,” he emphasised.

