Two Nollywood actors declared missing in Enugu

Two Nigerian actors and members of the Actor guild of Nigeria, Cynthia Okereke and Clemson Cornel aka Agbogidi have been declared missing. Their family members disclosed that the two Nollywood stars failed to return home from a movie location in Ozalla town in Enugu State.

The development was confirmed in a statement released by Monalisa Chinda-Coker, the Director of Communications for the Actors Guild of Nigeria on Friday.

The statement read in part: “The two members were suspected of having been kidnapped, which has increased fear amongst members (of the Guild) about the safety of actors filming in the country,

The Actors Guild of Nigeria enjoined the public to join in prayers for the release of the kidnapped actors and warned their members not to go to the outskirts of cities to film unless there is the availability of adequate security.

“Because of this sad development, the National President of the Guild, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, has instructed all actors to avoid going to the outskirts of cities to film unless full security cover is provided to ensure their safety.”

