Tambuwal declares Monday public holiday to celebrate Islamic new year 

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has declared Monday, August 1, a public in celebration of the new Islamic year.

This is contained in a press statement signed by the governor himself and made available to newsmen in the state on Friday evening.

“After due consultation with the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar (CFR, Mni), on the citing of the new moon which heralds the new Islamic month/year today, I hereby declare Monday, August 1, 2022, as a work-free day.

“Consequently, I enjoin our brethren to use the occasion as a moment of solemn reflection, charity and prayer for peace, prosperity and good governance.

“We should bear in mind the divine lessons of the month as one of the four sacred months of the year when warfare is forbidden. We should, therefore, eschew bitterness, rancour, restiveness and wanton violence.

“As I wish you all a fruitful new Islamic year full of bliss, may Allah shower His infinite beneficence and mercies on us all, Amin,” he added

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.Tambuwal declares Monday Tambuwal declares Monday

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Tambuwal declares Monday Tambuwal declares Monday

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP