Two killed, one injured as convoy of Bauchi Commissioner involves in auto crash

The convoy of the Bauchi State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abdulrazaq Nuhu Zaki, was involved in a multiple fatal motor crash that claimed the lives of 2 people while on its way to Warji for political engagement on Wednesday.

Also, one person was injured with a fractured leg and bruises all over his body in the crash which occurred at about 1425hrs.

A report from Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC), Bauchi State Command through RS 12.12 Ganjuwa Station Office confirmed the crash as released by the Sector Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi.

According to the report, the crash occurred at 1425hrs and was reported at 1430hrs while the arrival time of FRSC personnel was 1435hrs which was said to be a response time of 5mins.

”The multiple crashes occurred on the route of Miya – Warji while the location is Miya in Ganjuwa LGA of the State, the people involved were 5 Male Adults out of which 1 Male Adult was injured and 2 Male Adults were killed.

”The crash involved 2 vehicles, a Toyota Hilux with registration number BA18 A08 belonging to the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs while that of the second vehicle, a Bajaj Boxer was not available.”

”While the first vehicle, a white Toyota Hilux belongs to the Bauchi State Government, the second vehicle is a Maroon Bajaj Boxer used for commercial purposes driven by Muhammad Mu’awiya.

”Probable cause of the multiple fatal crashes according to the FRSC was speed limit violation (SPV) and loss of control (LOC) while the condition of the road was paved.

Though items were recovered from the scene of the crash, the victims were evacuated to the General Hospital in Kafin Madaki for treatment and confirmation of death.

The evacuation was done by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abdulrazaq Nuhu Zaki with support from personnel of the FRSC and Police from the Kafin Madaki Division.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE