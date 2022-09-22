Two days after, Agip pipeline allegedly vandalized with IED still spewing gas in Bayelsa

The gas pipeline belonging to Nigeria Agip Oil Company (NAOC) that was allegedly vandalized with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) by yet-to-be identified persons in Azikoro Town, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State is reportedly still spewing its contents two days after it was blown up.

Tribune Online learnt that the situation is causing growing anxiety among the local communities that rely on the surrounding land, even though the National Oil Spills Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) claims it has directed NAOC to depressurize the facility preparatory for a Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) which will ascertain the cause and extent of the incident.

In a follow-up field report made available to Tribune Online in Yenagoa, the Environmental Rights Action/Friends of Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) revealed that although the pressure on the gas pipeline has been reduced by NAOC, gas content was still spewing, indicating that ruptured spot is yet to be clamped or repaired.

According to Morris Alagoa, Field Officer of ERA Niger Delta Resource Center, there is an urgent need for the relevant authorities to ensure a quick stoppage of the gas leak, while efforts are made to identify and arrest perpetrators to face the full wrath of the law.

He further said that since the newly awarded pipeline security contract by the Federal Government is not making a significant difference in preventing pipeline vandalism, the issue of security should be given all the seriousness it deserves to prevent such occurrences which add to more oil industry-induced pollution.

“In the tradition of ERA/FoEN by following-up visits to sites of interest, we were at gas explosion site to ascertain the current situation. The pressure of the gas leak that was raging along Agip’s pipeline in this Azikoro Environment in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa, which was reported two days ago, has been reduced greatly.

“However, as at when ERA/FoEN visited the environment few minutes ago, the emission or spewing of gas was noticed faintly. This means the broached spot is yet to be clamped or repaired by Agip.

“Few minutes before visiting the site ERA/FoEN was informed by a Senior official of the Bayelsa State Ministry of Environment that Joint Investigation Visit (JIV) would take place today.

“However, warning signs (tapes) have been used to cordon off the area; as a way of denying access and prevention of fire and tampering with the site of interest. Even the section of the road is not accessible by car; no thoroughfare on one lane.

“If we had relied on information received that the gas leak has been stopped (as we were told before this visit), we wouldn’t have known that gas is still spewing till now; though in lesser form.”