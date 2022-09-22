Unilorin loses chairman, Governing Council

Authorities of the University of Ilorin have announced the death of the chairman of the university’s Governing Council, Mallam Abidu Rafindadi Yazid, OON.

A statement signed by the university’s Registrar and Secretary to the Council, Dr Fola M. Olowoleni, on Thursday said that the late council chairman died in the early hours of Thursday, September 22, 2022.

The statement, which condoles with the family, the emirate, the Katsina State Government and the entire people of Katsina State, prayed to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“This is to formally notify you of the sudden demise of our beloved Council Chairman, Mallam Abidu Rafindadi Yazid, OON which sad event occurred in the early hours of today, Thursday, 22nd September 2022.

“We pray to God for the repose of his soul and also pray to God to grant him eternal rest. May God forgive his shortcomings and admit him into aljanah firdaous.

“The University Community condoles with the family, the emirate, the Katsina State Government and the entire people of Katsina State. We pray God to grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

