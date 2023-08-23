Policemen in Lagos State have arraigned two suspects at the Yaba Magistrate Court in connection with the daybreak attack and arson on Celestial Church of Christ, Overcomers Parish, in the Ajah area of the state on Thursday, June 2nd, 2023.

According to a statement issued by the CCC worldwide spokesman, Kayode Ajala, on Wednesday, the Charge sheet of the case gave the names of the arrested suspects as Badmus Bisiriyu, aged 49 years, and Seyi Afolabi, aged 25 years.

He said the two suspects were arraigned on Friday, August 18, 2023, before Magistrate (Mrs.) Olatubosun of the court, but were later granted bail in the sum of N500,000 and two Sureties with proof of eight years of tax payment.

As stated by Ajala, the charge sheet signed by the officer in charge of Homicide at the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Panti, Lagos, CSP Onyeisi Chris Nwaolai, reads: “That you, Badmus Bisiriyu ‘M’, Seyi Afolabi ‘M’, and others still at large on the 2nd day of June 2023, at about 0702 hrs at No. 6, Mojeed Adekunle Street, Okera-Nla, Ajah, Lagos State in the Lagos Magisterial District, did conspire to commit felony and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

“COUNT II: That you, Badmus Bisiriyu ‘M, and others still at large on the 2nd day of June 2023, at about 0702 hrs at No. 6 Mojeed Adekunle Street, Okera-Nla, Ajah, Lagos State in the Lagos Magisterial District, did steal a cow valued at seven hundred thousand naira (N700,000), property of Celestial Church of Christ, Overcomers Parish, Ajah, Lagos, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 287 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

“COUNT III: That you, Seyi Afolabi ‘M, and others still at large, on the 2nd day of June 2023, at about 0702 hrs, at No. 6 Mojeed Adekunle Street, Okera-Nla, Ajah, Lagos State, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did set ablaze the Celestial Church of Christ, Overcomers Parish, Ajah, Lagos, and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 230 (2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.”

The case has been adjourned until Wednesday, September 20, 2023, while other suspects are to be arraigned at a later date, according to the CCC spokesman.

