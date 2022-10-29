Tunde Jago still making waves with Kashamadupe EP

After so much anticipation, Nigerian talented musical act, Oniyide Babatunde, popularly known as Tunde Jago, has released the four-tracked Extended Play, which he entitled, ‘Kashamadupe’. The EP since it was released has garnered massive streaming and downloads, while it continues to top different music charts.

For Tunde Jago, his music can be characterised as having a soothing vibe and being instilled with the ideal Nigerian weekend get-togethers. When listening to either of his songs, one may acquire a sensation of nostalgia. This is because every song conjures the never-ending energy of an Afrobeat.

His music is, therefore, referred to as being out of the ordinary, with upbeat afrobeat rhythms and a conscious narrative of Africa and the rest of the world. Babatunde intends to release his four-track EP, Kashamadupe, which features a variety of Afrobeats sounds.

As a result, he has repeatedly shown that he is a genuine performer, who is full of moods and musicality. On the other hand, each song features uplifting vocals for each listener and realistic, catchy lyrics for each song.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE