Muhammad Sabiu – Kaduna

A combined team of troops of the Nigerian Army and Navy has killed seven bandits during clearance operations in the Kasso general area of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna.

This was contained in a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan on Friday.

The statement noted that operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government revealed that the troops embarked on the operations, and made contact with bandits around Ungwan Rimi village in Kasso, near a river.

Thus, the troops promptly engaged and subdued the bandits after an intense gun duel.

“Seven bandits were confirmed neutralized during the operation, with the high possibility of even more eliminated and injured across the river,” the statement declared.

“The troops recovered five motorcycles, 153 rounds of ammunition, seven magazines and three mobile phones during the operations.

“Receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai praised the troops for their doggedness and bravery.

“The Governor commends the leadership of Maj-Gen TA Lagbaja, GOC One Division, and Cdre ME Ejumabone, Commandant of Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology, in the successful operation.