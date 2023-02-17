Grace Egbo – Abakaliki

The newly posted Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police (CP) Falaye Sunday on Friday said that he will not work with Ebubeagu (the security outfit in the region) as it does not exist.

CP Falaye disclosed this to newsmen on Friday, shortly after his meeting with officers and men of the police command at the police Mess, Abakaliki.

He then promised to provide adequate security to protect the people and properties more in the State as the election approaches.

He said, “My plan for the State is to ensure that there is much more security for every citizen of Ebonyi. That they can go about their business freely and sleep with their eyes closed and that in the coming elections on Saturday, people will move freely and exercise their franchise.

“On the believe that the former CP, Aliyu Garbar was partial in his practice in Ebonyi , Falaye stated that the police force is out to serve everyone. “As a National Security outfit, we are not to divulge our plans, but people will go about their business freely, that threat is an empty threat.

“The police belong to everyone, no it is impossible for someone to dominate the national police. Let me assure you the policy is for everybody and we are your friends, we need your cooperation.

“Ebubeagu doesn’t exist anymore, how do I work with what is not in existence?”

