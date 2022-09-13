Troops kill scores of bandits, rescue 10 hostages in Kaduna

Troops of Operation Forest Sanity have said they have killed several bandits and dislodged their camps during clearance operations conducted across some hard-to-reach locations spanning Chikun and Igabi Local Government Areas of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Tuesday.

The statement disclosed in operational feedback, the troops killed an unspecified number of bandits while clearing out insurgent and bandit camps at Apewohe in Chikun LGA.

The statement revealed that the operation extended to Dakwala and Kunai hills in the same local government area where more hideouts were cleared, though no contact was made with bandits.

“Another camp was similarly dislodged at a location known as ‘Daban Lawal Kwalba’ in Igabi LGA after the troops overpowered heavily armed bandits guarding hostages.

“The troops after clearing out the bandits stormed the hideouts and rescued ten kidnapped persons who were chained and bound with ropes.

According to the statement, the troops untied the hostages, who were identified as follows: Surajo Aliyu, Ayuba Yakubu Ibrahim Abdulrasheed, Aliyu Mohammed, Magaji Tasiu, Nasiru Ahmed, Mohammadu lbrahim, Ayuba Abdulsalami Kelvin Musa and Paul Patrick

“The troops who came under further attack in the thick forest successfully evacuated the hostages to a military facility where they are receiving medical attention before being reunited with their families.

“Furthermore, a camp was cleared at Rafin Gwaska, Igabi LGA, where the following items were recovered, among other effects: Three locally made rifles One AK-47 magazine, One AK-47 top cover, Four Bafoeng radio chargers, Eleven mobile phones, Three music boxes, Two sets of military uniforms, One frag jacket and Spanners, knives and chains





“The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i noted the report with satisfaction and thanked the troops for the rescue of the ten citizens.

“The Governor commended the troops for the relentless spirit displayed in the ongoing operations and encouraged them to sustain these efforts to ultimate victory.”

