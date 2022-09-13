One killed, property destroyed over chieftaincy tussle in Ogun community

One person was reportedly killed while houses and vehicles were destroyed as a result of a violent clash over the Obashio tussle in the Agosasa community in the Ipokia Local Government Area of the state.

Tribune Online learnt that the youths of the community had on Sunday protested against the imposition of a candidate as the next Oja of Agosasa, after the passage of Oba James Elegbede, who joined his ancestors early this year.

The youths were said to have kicked against the steps being taken by a prominent son of the community which resulted in a face-off on Sunday, leaving five persons injured.

One of the youths who does not want his name in print said the prompt intervention of military personnel and policemen forestall the Sunday crisis from escalating.

He said: “The intervention of soldiers, policemen and traditionalists helped to stop the crisis on Sunday evening. I could not pass through the town while going home.”

However, the development became tense on Monday, with the murder of one Nafiu Amosun.

He was said to have been shot dead by a group loyal to the “unpopular” candidate.

The angry youths were said to have set property belonging to a former council chairman, Akeem Adigun and one Isiaka Aderounmu on fire.

A resident informed the Nigerian Tribune that many have fled the town for safety.





“There is war in Agosasa. This is not a joke. The Ogun State Government should stay in action on Agosasa obaship issue for now,” the resident said.

This development was confirmed by the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

“The incident in Agosasa is an obaship tussle. Unfortunately, one person was shot. We learnt that some houses and vehicles were razed. But our men are there on the ground. The operation is being led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations. Normalcy has been restored and our men are on ground to forestall the further escalation of the crisis,” Oyeyemi said.

The police spokesman disclosed that some arrests have been made, but refused to give further details about those arrested.

