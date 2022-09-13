Management of the Osun state university (UNIOSUN), on Monday, disclosed that no fewer than six students of the institution had been suspended for offences ranging from cultism, hooliganism and other vices being exhibited on the university campus.

The Vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Odunayo Clement Adeboye who made this known at the 11th Convocation press conference held at the main campus of the university in Osogbo, said the suspended students were from the university campus in Ikire.

Professor Odunayo, however, warned other students in the institution to be well behaved and shun any untoward act that could bring disrepute to their families and that of the institution.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

TUESDAY FLAT OUT: The Skeleton In Ibadan

UNIOSUN suspends six students for cult activities

UNIOSUN suspends six students for cult activities

He maintained that the institution is meant for good reputation, dignity and good conduct with outstanding academic discipline saying whosoever caught in such an inhuman act would be made to face the conservative.

The university don further stated that, the university major achievement in students’ welfare is that “we have been able to reorientate students to shun drug abuse, sexual harassment, examination malpractices, and cultism. executives of the students’ union in July of this year held a sensitisation campaign to educate their colleagues of the inherent dangers associated with these social vices.”

On the convocation programme, he said, “it my pleasure to inform you that, a total number of two thousand and thirty-three (2033) graduands will be conferred with first degrees across the colleges of the university. Out of this number, forty-five (45) first class (Honours) degrees will be awarded to those students who have separated themselves from the lot academically.”

“Also, five hundred and sixty-one (561) graduands will be awarded second class (Honours) upper degrees, one thousand and twelve (1012) made second class (Honours) lower degree, two hundred and seventy-nine (279) made third class (Honours) degree, while one (1) graduand will be awarded the pass degree.”





“The management, alongside the governing council has been working astutely to ensure that the university’s resources are prudently utilized, leaving no room for wastage or financial mismanagement. With the work done over the last eight months, we have put measures in place to assure UNIOSUN’s status as a leading global higher institution.”