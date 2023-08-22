The Nigerian Army High Command on Tuesday said that the Troops of the 34 Artillery Brigade, operating in the 82 Division Nigerian Army, Area of Responsibility have foiled an attack by the Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) on its Forward Operating Base at Ukwuorji, along Owerri – Onitsha expressway.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja by Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu

According to the statement, ” the irredentist fighters attempted the attack on the troops on 20 August 2023 but met their waterloo, when they came under the superior firepower of the vigilant troops.

The troops neutralised one of the fighters, while two others were arrested as others fled.

It explained that the items recovered at the scene of the shootout include one vehicle, one mobile phone, one machete, nine empty cases of expended 7.62 mm special ammunition, and one empty case of expended 12.7mm Ammunition.

The statement added that in another development, following troops’ aggressive combat operations against insurgents in the north-east, one Boko Haram fighter and his wife surrendered to troops of the 26 Task Force Brigade Garrison in Gwoza.

Items recovered from the terrorist include one AK-47 rifle and 10 Live rounds of 7.62 mm Special Ammunition.

It further explained that in a separate operation on August 21, 2023, troops of 1 Brigade Garrison, operating under 8 Division, Area of Responsibility, while acting on actionable Intelligence, ambushed insurgents who were on a mission to attack Bobo Village in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

According to it, “In a fierce fight with the insurgents, troops eliminated two of the criminals and recovered two AK 47 Rifles and four motorcycles.

The Nigerian Army enjoined all law-abiding citizens to support its operations to enhance security across the country.

