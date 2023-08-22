Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has assured that the State will be among the top ten in the ranking of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) before his first term expires as the state governor.

Giving the assurance at the official opening of the three-day Education Summit aimed at revamping and repositioning the State education sector for better results, the Governor said the present administration has identified education as the common heritage that good governance could bestow on its teaming citizenry, hence the resolve of the present government to get it right.

Represented by his deputy, Prince Kola Adewusi said the State will deploy all legal academic means that will restore the past glory of the State in external examinations and produce sound minds as future leaders of the State.

According to him, “The present administration has identified education as the common heritage that good governance could bestow on its teaming citizenry, hence the resolve of the present government to get it right.”

“After the three-day summit, school leavers in the state, aside from having excellent performances, will also be proficient in the use of native language and native intelligence. ”

He said the theme of the summit, “Getting it Right and Revamping the Education Sector in Osun State,” was carefully chosen because the State really has to get it right for a better future.

According to the Governor, “You will recall that on my inauguration as your governor some nine months ago, I entered into a social contract with the good people of Osun State to fast track the much-needed paradigm shift from the hitherto failure to remarkable success in learning outcomes and the improvement of the performance index in public examination ratings.

“I wish to say it here for the umpteenth time that Osun State rejects in its entirety the performance rating index in public examinations that put us in 30s and above in a nation that has 36 states.

Who do we really offend?”, the Governor queried.

In his own speech, the Chairman of the Summit Planning Committee, Prof. Oyesoji Aremu, expressed confidence that the summit will definitely yield the expected result at the end of the day.

He expressed the desire and political will of the present administration to ensure that the recommendations of the summit are fully implemented.





Guest lecturer at the programme, Dr David Fakeye from the University of Ibadan, called for the intellectual improvement of teachers, stressing that the quality of teaching cannot be higher than the quality of teachers teaching the students.

In his own welcome address, Commissioner for Education, Hon. Dipo Eluwole, thanked the Governor for approving the Education Summit in a bid to make things better in the education sector.

He said organising the summit is a huge testament to the fact that the Governor is determined to truly move the State’s education sector forward and ensure a good future for the State.

“The Ministry of Education is confident of the robust contribution of the good people of this state, and things will work better”, He stated.

The three-day education summit continues with different sessions, with the opening day’s sessions being done in Yoruba.

