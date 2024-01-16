Troops of 192 Battalion, 81 Division, Nigerian Army, have intercepted a suspected transnational drug syndicate operating with a Sienna 2001 Model Space Bus, with registration number Lagos APP 129 EF, loaded with illicit substances, suspected to be Cannabis Sativa, following credible intelligence.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by Director Army Public Relations Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, the suspects however offered the Troops the sum of Twelve Million Naira (12,000,000.00) which was turned down.

The statement revealed that the suspects were intercepted on Sunday along Balogun border in Ogun.

It stated that the vigilant troops conducted a thorough search on the vehicle and detected layers of compartments packed with 296 wraps of substance suspected to be marijuana.

According to the statement, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the wraps of illicit substance were transported from Benin Republic, through Ilara border communities en route Ifo, Ogun.

” It was further revealed that it took the transnational drug traffickers five months to conceal the substance for delivery to their clients.

“The suspects, identified as one Mr Adigun Olatunji, age 54 years, and Mr Michael Atanda aged 18 years, both from Ilara Imeko in Afun LGA of Ogun state, reside in Benin Republic.

“They have been taken into custody for further necessary actions, after a failed attempt to bribe troops with the sum of Twelve Million Naira (12,000,000.00)”.

The statement added that other items recovered from the suspects include one Benin Republic National ID Card, one Nigerian National ID Card, two small mobile phones, one Benin Republic driver’s license, a Benin Republic International Passport, six Benin Republic SIM packs, 2 Benin Republic SIM cards, one Nigerian driver’s license, one power bank, and one MP3 player.

“The rest are a memory card, local charms, as well as the sum of Fifty Two Thousand, Seven Hundred Naira (52,700.00)”.

It added that the suspects and all the items recovered were in safe custody, pending handover to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for prosecution.

Recall that troops of the Battalion have in recent times made huge operational breakthroughs that led to the confiscation of large cache of ammunition and illicit substances across the Nigerian and Benin Republic border on 12 November 2023.

It stated that the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja commended the troops for their vigilance and commitment and charged them to sustain the tempo in the interest of national security for the common good of all Nigerians.

