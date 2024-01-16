A member of the National Assembly representing Oyo South Senatorial District, Sharafadeen Alli, has extolled the memory of the former governor of Osun State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, on the occasion of his 85th birthday celebration.

Alli, in a personally signed statement, acknowledged Chief Akande’s remarkable contributions to the development of Osun State and his unwavering commitment to the ideals of progressivism.

The lawmaker commended Chief Akande’s exemplary leadership, which has served as a source of inspiration to many within and outside the APC.

He said that Pa Akande has made an immense impact on the political landscape of Nigeria, particularly his role in the formation and growth of the APC.

Alli applauded his dedication to democratic principles, tireless efforts in promoting good governance, and unwavering commitment to the welfare of the Nigerian people.

The lawmaker expressed gratitude for his selfless service to the nation, praying that he would continue to be a beacon of hope and a source of inspiration to generations to come.

“As Chief Bisi Akande marks this significant milestone, I wish him good health, happiness, and continued wisdom,” he said.

