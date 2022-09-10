Triggers of conflict in relationships

Relationships consist of two different people from different backgrounds. These two individuals are not the same beings. This is why conflicts are prone to happen from time to time.

Differences in relationships are a norm, but when it is not properly managed, they can be detrimental to the health of the relationship.

These differences might be a result of your perspectives, opinions, background, experiences and personalities. It is important to know and understand what could trigger conflict in your relationship in order to avoid them once they are noticed.

This article will give you insights on things that might trigger conflict in your relationship.

1. Selfishness

A relationship with selfish partners will always experience friction. When you get so focused on yourself, forgetting the other person while making decisions, the other party becomes uncomfortable. It shows a lack of respect for their needs. This could cause friction and disagreement, which could tamper with the happiness of your relationship.

2. Lack of communication

No relationship survives without communication. Lack of communication creates a gap between both partners and might result in them being too sensitive to each other. Once there is a gap in communication, it gradually reduces the emotional bar.

This could lead to misconceptions and misunderstandings.

3. Comparison

Consistently comparing your partner with someone else or implying that someone else does things better than them in some areas could trigger conflict. There might not be a sudden reaction, but it might build over time.

This could lead to resentment. Because the offended partner might refuse to communicate how they feel to the other individual, and it is likely to keep building negative emotions in their heart.

Avoid comparing your partner or citing examples of someone who does things better than them.

Everyone has expectations, especially regarding relationships. Unhealthy expectations trigger conflicts in relationships. This is because when your partner fails to meet up with your expectations, there is a probability to feel disappointed and hurt.

So to solve this, you need to reevaluate your expectations with regard your partner and vice versa. Make sure they are reasonable expectations to avoid friction or conflict.

5. Lack of understanding

It takes both partners to understand each other to avoid friction and conflict. Understanding what each partner wants helps to prevent disagreement.