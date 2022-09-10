How to care for your hair as a woman

It is popularly said that hair is the beauty of every woman. Every woman’s beauty starts from her hair either plaited or on low cut. God created women with hair to crown their beauty.

It is very important that this source of beauty is properly managed and maintained. You don’t want to look unkempt and untidy because this starts from your hair.

Every woman desires healthy hair but it takes extra effort to keep and maintain healthy hair. Being intentional about your hair as a woman is important. This article will guide you on how to care for your hair.

1. Have a hair regimen

A hair regimen means having a hair routine that helps maintain your hair. It means having a consistent structure for taking care of your hair. This means you need to be consistent in the use of your hair products to maintain healthy hair. Inconsistency in the use of hair products can damage your hair. You can consult hair experts or dermatologists to give your advice on products that suit your hair.

2. Make protective hairstyles

Protective hairstyles are styles that protect the texture and structure of your hair. It keeps your hair from manipulation. According to Afrocenchix ‘A protective style is any style that keeps the ends of the hair tucked away and minimises manipulation. Protective styling gives the ends of our hair a break from nasty weather conditions. These styles tuck away our delicate ends and usually group the strands together.’

Examples of protective hairstyles include braids, wigs, buns, and twists. These styles can be done without extensions.

3. Avoid leaving your hair unkempt

Leaving your hair undone for too long tampers with your hair’s health. You expose your hair to dust, dirt which could lead to breakage and split ends.

4. Eat healthy

Do you know eating healthy affects your hair? Eating healthy meals supplies your hair with the necessary nutrients needed for its growth.

Your hair is made up of protein this is why you should feed more on proteins to help maintain good and shiny hair.

5. Drink more water





Being hydrated internally helps the hair greatly. Drinking water consistently helps you have a good and healthy hair. As you use hydrating oils and haircare product, also hydrate your internal organs so both can work effectively.

6. Avoid using chemical filled products

Chemical filled products creates more harm on your hair than good. Take cognizance of the kind of shampoo and other hair products. The lesser you use chemical filled hair products the more your hair keeps flourishing.

Be careful of the hair relaxers, oils, serum and conditioners you use.

Taking good care of your hair is very important. Lack of care would cause hair damages like split ends and breakage. You must also start to experience dandruff, dryness and hair falling off.