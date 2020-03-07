Trends that just won’t go away

Fashion is fickle, mysterious and unpredictable. One moment, a particular item is trending and few months later, it’s nowhere to be seen and by the same token, without warning, the same item can somehow become trendy again.

However, despite this ever-changing nature of fashion, some styles just never seem to leave.

You can buy these clothes now and in the next five years, you are still wearing them and getting nice complements every time. They are timeless trends that form the cornerstones of our wardrobes.

From animal prints to anything leather, next time you have nothing to wear, just consider them.

Animal Prints: Animal prints have long been a popular style for many reasons. For one, they are generally expensive and considered rather exotic; hence they are a symbol of wealth and status.

Today’s style of animal print is well-rounded. The reason it keeps coming back is because animal prints are like neutrals; they’re made up of brown, beige, and black. They’re seasonless, and you can wear them with almost anything. Plus, they add a little edge to your wardrobe.

Velvet: Velvet has always been a luxury fabric. Difficult to produce, woven of lustrous silk, and with a rich depth of colour and texture from the cut or uncut woven pile, velvet was only available to the very wealthy until quite recently.

Not only is it chic and trendy, it is also unique and bold in its own sense. You can make bags, shoes and even turbans out of velvets.

Floral prints: Floral fabrics started in Japan and China and quickly started spreading through the rest of the world in 1400s and 1500s. Flowers are a huge part of the Asian culture which is why floral prints originated from there.

Floral prints lend a touch of loveliness to a garment and it is for sure is that floral print will be a mainstay in fashion for decades to come.

Suspenders: The first suspenders can be traced to 18th century France, where they were basically strips of ribbon attached to the buttonholes of trousers. Today, suspenders are popular with people with a wide variety of styles. The choice of the most suitable suspenders depends on the type of clothing, one’s build and the occasion in which they must be worn.

Leather: Leather first caught the fashion industry’s eye as the leather jacket. The jacket was mostly worn during World War I by soldiers and pilots. The transformation of leather jacket to dresses, trousers, skirts and so on, was a daring move for designers. Synthetic and faux leathers were later manufactured to keep up with the increase in leather demand.

Other fashion trends that have been a mainstay include suede, Adire and turtlenecks.

