Transparency in UI vice chancellor election

It is a matter of fact that the door is widely open for various interested contestants to occupy a lofty post in any organisation in-as-much as these contestants are qualified to join the race. The paramount aspect of it is to vehemently guide against the policy of nepotism and tribalism so as to allow peace to reign.

In the forthcoming vice chancellor election at the University of Ibadan, decorum has to be maintained without violating the rules and regulations that will pave way to conduct free, fair and credible election.

The fact remains that any election that lacks transparency has already lost its value by all standard. The people in authority should have an understanding that power is transient.

Any public post has no peculiarity to a particular tribe or lineage and that is why the race is solely meant for those who are qualified regardless of their tribes. In a situation where lofty post is solely meant for people from a particular region, it has become nepotism and an act of tribalism.

An adage says “what is sauce for the goose is also sauce for the gander”. Every individual has a right to contest for a lofty post in an organisation whether Christian or Muslim but what we are saying is that enough is enough for a particular tribe to be ruling while candidates from other tribes are nowhere to be found to govern.

Let there be transparency in the forthcoming vice chancellor election at the premier university whether it would be conducted online or by open ballot system.

Rev. Oladimeji Micheal olalekan

Ibadan.

