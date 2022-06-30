Train attack: NSCDC to establish Transport Marshalls

In the aftermath of the Abuja-Kaduna bound train attack on 28th March 2022, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has hinted about the plan to establish a new squad to be named Transport Marshalls.

Commandant-General of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, who gave this indication on Thursday in Abuja at the second Commandant General’s Quarterly Conference in the year 2022, said this new initiative to protect the nation’s critical national assets and infrastructure would be implemented in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

Audi said: “In reaction to the need to take proactive steps towards ensuring the effective protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure (CNAI), the Corps is on the verge of establishing another Squad to be in charge of protecting transportation infrastructure in collaboration with the Ministry of Transportation.

“The Squad which will be known as Transport Marshalls will be in charge of providing physical security to transportation infrastructure in the Marine Sector, Aviation Sector, Road Sector including Bus Terminals, the Rail Sector, among others,” he said.

He added that the Corps would soon select the first set of personnel who will be made to undergo three (3) months of intensive training at the first instance, to adequately prepare them for the task ahead as proactive steps are taken towards addressing the spate of insecurity in the country.

While reminding the officers and men of the Corps of the prevailing security situation, the CG charged them to redouble their efforts as the nation gradually approaches the electioneering campaign season leading up to the 2023 general elections.

He noted that there was the need to tighten every loose end in ensuring that the 2023 elections are hitch-free, free, fair and credible at all levels.

Audi said: “This is the time for us to begin to tighten our seat belts and as the “Chief Pilot”, it is my duty to ensure that I provide the needed guidance, leadership and direction as we collaborate and synergise with our Sister Agencies and other Stakeholders to deliver to Nigerians, free, fair and credible elections come 2023.

“If we must succeed in this regard, the time to start the necessary preparation is now. We must begin to deploy new strategies in tackling the spate of insecurity in the land if we must effectively protect the masses during upcoming electioneering campaigns as well as the electorates, electoral materials and the electoral umpires during the period of elections from any form of attack or danger in the course of their duties.





“The situation we have found ourselves in calls for serious and appropriate measures at this critical time in our checkered history as a Nation. We should have at the back of our minds that a secure and resilient electoral process is of vital national interest.

“As security agency of Government, we play a very critical and vital role in checkmating and prevention of violence while ensuring effective protection in all the phases leading to the general elections to consolidate our democracy and democratic process,” he said.

Speaking on the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad, the CG disclosed that in the last three (3) months, the Squad has effected the arrest of over 100 criminal suspects in different parts of the country and has in turn handed over the suspected vandals and oil thieves to the various State Commands under whose jurisdiction the operations were carried out for further investigation and prosecution.

