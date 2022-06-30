The duo of Master Asala Oreoluwa of Government College, Ibadan and Miss Rosemary Anuoluwapo Ajiboye of Sacred Hearts College, Akinyemi, Ibadan, have emerged winners of the 2022 National Schools Essay Writing and Nigeria Mathematics and Sciences Olympiads Competitions.

The National Essay Writing Competition, won by Master Asala Oreoluwa was organised by Human Capital Development for the June 2022 edition of the competition held at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

At the finals, Anuoluwapo defeated representatives of 11 other states to emerge winner and represent Nigeria in the final international Physics Olympiads Competition scheduled to hold in Switzerland from July 7-12, 2022.

Receiving the winners, the State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Barrister Rahman Abiodun Abdu-Raheem, expressed his delight over the performances of the students, their teachers and the management of their schools.

Abdu-Raheem described the feats attained by the students as a good omen for Oyo State and the country at large.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.





Oyo students win national essay writing, science contest

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyo students win national essay writing, science contest