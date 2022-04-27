Traffic gridlock: FCTA to revamp public transport system

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has come out to disclose that plans were underway towards revamping the public transport system, with aims to make it more effective.

Director, Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), Dr Abdulateef Bello, disclosed this on Wednesday during a traffic enforcement exercise.

According to Bello; “We are already trying to reorganise our public transport system and license some private operators to help us regulate the taxis. We are also thinking of an e- enforcement strategy to address some of these traffic crises in the city.

“The idea is to establish seamless traffic flow in the city, for the past few months now, we have been having traffic congestion in some sensitive areas of the city,” Bello added.

Also Speaking, Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, said enforcement of traffic rules in the city will be straightened, he also corroborated the need to make the public transport system more results-oriented.

Attah, while acknowledging that mobilising both human and material resources for enforcement was costly and taking a toll on government, also reiterated that enforcement was essential to maintaining a sane society.





According to Attah, FCT Administration was determined to build a world-class city, therefore will remain committed to sanitising the city, as well as providing residents with befitting services.

Attah noted, “We are growing a city, we may not have reached where other developing countries of the world are, but we are doing very well.

“The Mass Transit buses need to be heavily strengthened, even new ones need to be brought in. All these are in the process, so I believe that enforcement is key.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

Traffic gridlock: FCTA to revamp public transport system