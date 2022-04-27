Court slates Friday for re-arraignment of Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife over attempted murder, false allegations

Justice Inyang Ekwo of a Federal High Court, Abuja has fixed Friday for the re-arraignment of Precious Chikwendu, over allegations bordering on attempted murder of her former husband and former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode, and children.

Ms Chikwendu, alongside others, will be re-arraigned by the police authorities on 14-count charge.

Justice Ekwo adjourned the matter shortly after the police prosecutor, John Ijagbemi, applied for the amended charge to be read to the defendants for them to take their plea.

The judge said that the re-arraignment would not go on on Wednesday and then adjourned till April 29, 2022, for the defendants to take their plea to the 14-count charge slammed against them by the Police.

Other defendants in the trial include Emmanuel Anakan, Prisca Chikwendu and Osakwe Azubuike as 1st, 3rd and 4th defendants respectively, while others are said to be at large.

The four defendants were earlier arraigned before the court on February 14 on a 13-counts charge, with Fani-Kayode, as the nominal complainant.





In an amended charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/01/2022 dated and filed by John Ijagbemi on behalf of Commissioner of Police, FCT Command on April 22, the ex-wife was said to have committed attempted culpable homicide on November 24, 2018.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

She was alleged to have carried two kitchen knives threatening to kill Fani-Kayode, the children and other occupants of the house at Asokoro District, Abuja, within the court jurisdiction.

An offence, the Police said is punishable under Section 229 of the Penal Code Law.

She was also accused of making false allegations on November 24, 2018, with doctored pictures with the intent to deceive members of the public and make them believe that the injuries in the pictures were inflicted on her by her ex-husband.

Besides, Chikwendu was alleged to have, “criminally uploaded doctored/photo-shopped pictures” of her biological child, Liam Femi Fani-Kayode, who was four years old, in order to deceive Reyes members of the public that the child sustained injury on his forehead.

According to the charge, the offence is punishable under Section 24 (1) (b) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act 2015.

The defendants were further alleged to have committed offences bordering on cybercrime, and intimidation to kill the former minister. They were also alleged to have criminally used the internet to send abusive messages with the intent to bully, defame and harass her ex-husband.

They were alleged to have fabricated false evidence by deposing to series of affidavits that Chief Fani-Kayode physically and sexually assaulted members of his domestic staff in inhuman conduct by causing same to be electronically published in a national daily.

Chikwendu was also alleged to have, through her Facebook page, referred to Fani-Kayode as “Mr Short Fuse,” on December 7, 2021, among others.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Court slates Friday for re-arraignment of Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife over attempted murder, false allegations

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

Court slates Friday for re-arraignment of Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife over attempted murder, false allegations