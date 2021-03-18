Trader in court for allegedly stealing 40 pairs of trousers

A 24-year-old trader, Jamilu Adamu, on Thursday, appeared in a Zuba Upper Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing 40 pairs of trousers valued at N164,000.

The police charged Adamu, who resides in Dei-dei, Abuja, with theft.

The prosecution counsel, Mr Chinedu Ogada, told the court that the complainant, Mahmud Usman of Alkwandaw shopping complex Dei-dei, Abuja, reported the matter at the Dei-dei Police Station on March 12.

Ogada said that the defendant, on March 10, criminally went to the complainant’s shop, located at Alkwandaw shopping complex while the complainant was not away.

He said that the defendant stole the complainant’s radio set worth N14, 000 and 40 pair of trousers worth N 150,000.

Ogada said that in process of stealing the items, the defendant forgot his shoe inside the complainant’s shop.

Ogada told the court that the defendant was arrested and hand over to the police for proper investigation.

The prosecutor said that during police investigations, the defendant made a confessional statement.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 288 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, Gambo Garba, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with a surety in like sum.

Garba adjourned the matter until April 28 for a hearing.

